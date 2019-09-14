Mall of Georgia will feature “amplified” gameplay for a popular augmented reality game based on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.
According to a news release, select Simon properties will host real-world events and QR assignments for “Harry Potter: Wizards Unite” with increased rewards and elusive enemies.
Simon’s 200-plus U.S. shopping centers will each have multiple sponsored Inns and Fortresses, giving players XP and spell energy.
“The Atlanta-area Simon centers are committed to creating fun, innovative, real-life experiences for our shoppers, and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is exactly the type of cutting-edge activation our customers get excited about playing,” Randall Jackson, director of marketing for Phipps Plaza, said on behalf of the five centers.
“We believe the elevated gameplay we’re offering as a part of the program will drive traffic and excitement for our properties as well as the brands and retailers at Simon.”
“Harry Potter: Wizards Unite” is built on the Niantic Real World Platform and developed by WB Games San Francisco.
The game operates on Android and iOS devices and allows players to interact with their real-world surroundings while fictional creatures are projected on their phone screens. Players explore their real-world neighborhoods and cities to discover mysterious artifacts, cast spells and encounter fantastic beasts and iconic characters along the way.