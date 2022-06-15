Mall of Georgia has plans for entertaining dads this Father's Day weekend.
Local country, classic rock and blues group Owl Creek Band is set to play at the Village Amphitheater beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday and there will also be onsite games and activities throughout the afternoon, with beverages and snacks provided by Smokey Bones restaurant.
After the music, the mall will present Movie Under the Stars featuring the 2021 film inspired by NFL star Kurt Warner’s rise to success called “American Underdog.”
The move is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
One reform listed in the proposal is to help states include and implement "red-flag" laws. These are aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others and the legislation would provide significant funding to help states create these laws.
The second measure is mental health and telehealth investment. The proposal includes "major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery."
The next measure would deal with closing the boyfriend loophole which deals with whether unmarried partners could keep guns if they were found guilty of violence against a dating partner.
Another major change in the legislation is issuing a more thorough review process for people between ages 18 and 21 who go to buy a gun like an AR-15.
Next, the bill would clarify the definition of a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer. It would require these dealers to conduct background checks under federal law.
Lastly, the legislation would address school safety. The proposal provides money "to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools," while also supporting "school violence prevention efforts"
