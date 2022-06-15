Mall.jpeg
Photo: Mall of Georgia

Mall of Georgia has plans for entertaining dads this Father's Day weekend.

Local country, classic rock and blues group Owl Creek Band is set to play at the Village Amphitheater beginning at 4 p.m. on Sunday and there will also be onsite games and activities throughout the afternoon, with beverages and snacks provided by Smokey Bones restaurant.

After the music, the mall will present  Movie Under the Stars featuring the 2021 film inspired by NFL star Kurt Warner’s rise to success called “American Underdog.”

The move is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

