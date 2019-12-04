In the winter Lake Lanier Islands Resorts transforms from a place for guests to cool off into an attraction with holiday spirit.
Margaritaville at Lanier Islands’ License to Chill Snow Island and Magical Nights of Lights opened Nov. 21. Snow Island includes one of the longest winter snow slides in North America: the reportedly $6.5 million Parrot Mountain snow slide at License to Chill Snow Island. The slide is eight stories tall, and spans 575 feet long.
License to Chill Snow Island also includes an ice rink, inflatables and a snow play area. Snow Island attractions continue now through Feb. 23.
The holiday season also signals the start of a holiday tradition for some Gwinnett residents, the Magical Nights of Lights. The light show is in its 27th season of operation. In the warmth of their cars, guests can view 7 miles of Christmas light displays. Besides touring the light displays, families can get into the holiday spirit by riding the carnival rides, making s’mores around a bonfire and visiting Santa Claus. The light tours run through Jan. 5.
Access to Snow Island’s carnival area, the fire pits, Santa and other attractions are included with a Magical Night of Lights admission. Activity tickets for rides and activities are available for purchase.
Lanier Islands resort is offering a promotion through Dec. 14. Customers that purchase a Magical Nights of Lights pass can obtain a season pass for Magical Nights of Lights for $1. This also includes one complimentary Snow Tube ride and a single hot chocolate.