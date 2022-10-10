Abundant sunshine. High 74F. Winds light and variable..
Updated: October 10, 2022 @ 11:41 am
Did Madonna just come out?
That's the debate after she posted a video on her verified TikTok account.
In it, the legendary singer holds a pair of what appear to be pink panties with writing on the video which states, "If I miss, I'm Gay."
Madonna then tosses the underwear towards a waste basket, misses and then gestures "Oh well."
The video comes on the heels of the 64-year-old singer being spotted locking lips with Dominican rapper and content creator Tokischa, 26.
The pair are also pretty affectionate in the music video for "Hung Up on Tokischa," which is a remix of Madonna's 2005 single "Hung Up."
Madonna has long been viewed as an ally of the LGBTQ+ community.
During an interview with The Advocate in 1991, Madonna said "I think everybody has a bisexual nature."
CNN has reached out to her representatives for comment.
