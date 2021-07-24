Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist recovering following emergency heart surgery By Dakin Andone, CNN Jul 24, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington is recovering after undergoing emergency heart surgery, the band said on its Facebook page.Rossington, the band's only original member still playing in the current iteration, is "home resting and recovering with his family," according to the post on Friday."He wants everyone to know he is doing good and expects a full recovery," it said, adding Rossington "encouraged the band to go perform in his absence." "We wish Gary a speedy recovery and we will see the Skynyrd Nation very soon!"Rossington has had heart problems in the past. In a 2018 article examining the band's history, the Tampa Bay Times reported the guitarist had previously survived quintuple bypass surgery."I've had heart attacks on stage a lot," he told the paper. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Lynyrd Skynyrd is currently on tour, 15 months after the band's farewell tour was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a release on the band's website."COVID turned our world upside down. And since that time, we have been talking amongst the band, and realized that music has such a way of healing," Rossington said in a statement in June."Maybe it's not our time to go," he said. "And maybe it's our time to lift people's spirits and lives and bring back some joy and happiness after so much turmoil this past year."The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Lynyrd Skynyrd Music Music And Dance Music Groups And Artists Musical Groups Singers And Musicians Health And Medical Medical Treatments And Procedures Surgery Gary Rossington Heart Surgery Band Emergency Bypass Heart Attack Covid-19 