"Luckiest Girl Alive" has a lot going on, in a way that undermines the movie's translation from book to screen. Mila Kunis produces and stars in this #MeToo-tinged story, which awkwardly incorporates a mass school shooting as well as gender and class politics into what becomes an ungainly mix of hot-button issues in one dramatic package.

Kunis plays Ani FaNelli, a have-it-all magazine journalist close to landing her dream job at the New York Times and marrying her wealthy boyfriend Luke (Finn Wittrock), although there's tension over whether her professional aspirations will have to take a back seat to his higher-paying career.