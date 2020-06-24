Maurice Fayne, who stars in "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta," has been indicted by a federal grand jury for charges of bank fraud, making a false statement to a federally-insured financial institution, money laundering, as well as wire fraud.
Fayne, also known as Arkansas Mo, lives in Dacula. The 37-year-old was indicted on June 24. The first three charges he's facing are all in connection with a Paycheck Protection Program loan, and the charge for wire fraud is in connection with a Ponzi scheme.
According to U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak, the emergency lending provisions of the Paycheck Protection Program were intended to help small businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Fayne allegedly used PPP loan proceeds to live a luxurious lifestyle that included leasing a Rolls Royce and purchasing expensive jewelry, as well as making payments to individuals involved in a Ponzi scheme," Pak said. "We intend to investigate and charge anyone who inappropriately diverts these critical funds for personal gain.”
From approximately August 2014 through approximately May 2020, Fayne posed as the owner of a profitable trucking business. However, in truth, Fayne’s trucking business never generated enough revenue to cover its expenses, according to Pak, the indictment and other information presented in court.
Nevertheless, Fayne caused approximately 20 individuals to invest over $5 million in his trucking business by promising that he would use their money to purchase and operate trucks. Instead, Fayne used the investors’ money to pay his personal debts and expenses, and to fund an extravagant lifestyle for himself, according to information on the case.
During the wire fraud scheme, Fayne transferred more than $5 million to a casino to cover his personal gambling and entertainment expenses.
On April 15, information on the case states, Fayne signed and submitted to United Community Bank a PPP loan application in the name of his trucking business, Flame Trucking, stating that the business had 107 employees and an average monthly payroll of $1,490,200.
Fayne sought a $3,725,500 loan and certified that the loan proceeds would be used to “retain workers and maintain payroll or make mortgage interest payments, lease payments and utility payments, as specified under the Paycheck Protection Program Rule.”
Information on the case shows that as soon as Fayne received the PPP loan proceeds, he began using the proceeds for other things, including $40,000 for past-due child support and $50,000 for restitution owed in a previous fraud case.
He also used $65,000 in cash withdrawals, $85,000 for custom-made jewelry, $136,000 to lease a 2019 Rolls-Royce, $230,000 to associates who helped him run a Ponzi scheme and $907,000 to help an associate start a new business.
Fayne allegedly structured those financial transactions to conceal and disguise the nature, location, source, ownership and control of the proceeds, which raised red flags at United Community Bank.
When the bank asked Fayne to provide additional information about Flame Trucking’s finances, he responded by sending what he represented to be October, November and December 2019 bank statements for Flame Trucking’s account at Arvest Bank.
However, Fayne knew those bank statements were fraudulent, because Arvest Bank had shut down Flame Trucking’s account in September 2019, according to information on the case.
When federal agents interviewed Fayne, he claimed that he used all of the PPP loan proceeds to pay payroll and other business expenses incurred by Flame Trucking. He expressly denied using any of the PPP loan proceeds for personal purposes.
During the investigation, federal agents seized thousands of dollars of proceeds of Fayne’s bank fraud scheme, including $617,000 from seven bank accounts, $136,000 used as a down payment on the 2019 Rolls-Royce, $79,482 in cash seized at Fayne’s residence, eight Kenworth T-680 trucks and six Great Dane refrigerated trailers.
The proceeds seized continue with a $3,750 diamond ring, a $24,500 diamond bracelet and a $52,000 Rolex watch.
“The Paycheck Protection Program is intended to keep the nation’s small businesses afloat during these unprecedented times,” Inspector General Hannibal “Mike” Ware of the Small Business Association Office of Inspector General said.
“It is unconscionable to fraudulently attempt to gain access to PPP funds at the expense of those who need it most. Our office and its law enforcement partners will aggressively investigate false statements made in attempt to receive funds from SBA’s programs. I want to thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners for their dedication and pursuit of justice.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation in conjunction with the Atlanta Complex Financial Crimes Task Force supported by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, and the Small Business Administration-Office of the Inspector General are investigating the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Russell Phillips, Bernita Malloy, and Michael J. Brown are prosecuting the case.
“Despite the difficult times the recent coronavirus pandemic has caused, the FBI and our federal partners continue to be vigilant in making sure funds provided by programs like PPP are used as intended,” Chris Hacker, special agent in charge of FBI Atlanta said. “We won't allow anyone's personal greed to misdirect federal emergency assistance to their own pockets, rather than go to the businesses who need it to stay afloat.”
The case is part of Georgia’s Coronavirus (COVID-19) Fraud Task Force, aimed at better protecting the citizens of Georgia from criminal fraud arising from the pandemic.
Formed by Georgia’s leading state and federal prosecutors, the task force serves to open channels of communication between partner agencies and more rapidly share information about COVID-19 fraud, while ensuring each fraud complaint is reported to the appropriate prosecuting agency.
The task force member agencies include the Office of the Governor of Georgia, the Office of the Attorney General of Georgia, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia and the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia.
Georgia’s three U.S. Attorneys, the Attorney General of Georgia and the Executive Counsel for the Governor’s Office serve on the task force.
If you think you are a victim of a scam or attempted fraud involving COVID-19, contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via email at www.justice.gov/DisasterComplaintForm.
For further information, contact the U.S. Attorney’s Public Affairs Office at USAGAN.PressEmails@usdoj.gov or (404) 581-6016. For the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Georgia, visit http://www.justice.gov/usao-ndga.
