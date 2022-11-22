'Love Actually' cast to reunite for 20th anniversary TV special

Bill Nighy, seen here in a still from 2003's "Love Actually," is taking part in the new ABC special celebrating the film almost 20 years after its release.

 Universal Studios

One of the most beloved modern Christmas classics is turning 20 next year, and to mark the occasion, cast members from the landmark 2003 romantic comedy "Love Actually" are reuniting for a TV special to air on ABC next week, the network announced Tuesday.

Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy and Thomas Brodie-Sangster are taking part in the special, along with the film's writer-director Richard Curtis.