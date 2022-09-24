Louise Fletcher, the actress who won an Academy Award for playing the villainous Nurse Ratched in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," died Friday in France, according to her agent David Shaul. She was 88.

Shaul said Fletcher died of "natural causes," without providing further details. She was surrounded by family at her home in Montdurausse.

