Lori Loughlin joined John Stamos for a sweet TikTok trend.
Loughlin appeared alongside her former "Full House" co-star in a video posted to Stamos' account in a series of pictures of the two going back years set to the 2000 song "Teenage Dirtbag."
The two played Aunt Becky and Uncle Jesse on the sitcom, which ran from 1988-1995, then reprised their roles for the Netflix reboot "Fuller House."
Fans appreciated the video, with one writing, "they were the moment." Another wrote, "Convinced they are together in another timeline."
"Full House" celebrated its 35th anniversary in September. Stamos recently remembered his co-star and best friend Bob Saget who died earlier this year.
"No one would've guessed that the two of us would end up being best friends," Stamos told CNN in June.
Stamos also acted as a pallbearer at Saget's funeral, confessing on Twitter that was "the hardest day of my life."
Loughlin has been making a gradual return to the spotlight since her conviction and prison sentence in 2020 for her role in the college admissions scandal. She reprised her role in the GAC Family series "When Hope Calls" last year.
