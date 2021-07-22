Lorde got so drunk with Seth Meyers she needed an IV drip By Marianne Garvey, CNN Jul 22, 2021 Jul 22, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lorde got her drink on with Seth Meyers in the return of the drinking game on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." From Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lorde got her drink on with Seth Meyers in the return of the drinking game on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."The singer appeared on the show on Wednesday to mark the first full production musical performance on "Late Night" since March 2020. Lorde last appeared on the show in 2017.The show's "Day Drinking" segment has previously featured the Jonas Brothers, Rihanna, Ina Garten, Retta and Kelly Clarkson. For Lorde, Meyers served up a a shot of Japanese sake, some Irish whiskey, red wine from France and some White Claw. At one point Meyers poured some gin and dunked a pork rib in it."Honestly, don't hate it," Lorde said.They also played a round of "Royals," where the two guessed the name of various members of the royal family.Lorde also tried to get Meyers to say her full name, Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Most popular posts from the Gwinnett Daily Post Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists "I've watched this before. Like, who knows, are they drunk? But, like, I'm drunk," Lorde said of the segment.Lorde also performed her brand new single "Stoned at the Nail Salon," and admitted after filming the "Day Drinking" segment, she had to get an IV drip in her hotel room."You did kind of destroy me," she said. "And I had to get a very pop-star thing: an IV drip."Lorde's highly anticipated third studio album, "Solar Power," is due out August 20.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 