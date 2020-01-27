After nearly a decade of anticipation, construction of the Westin Atlanta Gwinnett Hotel is underway.
On Monday, a group of Gwinnett leaders, investors, project managers and other officials gathered at the site of the future hotel for a groundbreaking ceremony.
The hotel will be located at the Infinite Energy Center, between the Infinite Energy Arena and Infinite Energy Forum, and is expected to open in early 2022. Raleigh, N.C.-based Concord Hospitality is developing the hotel.
Kevin McAteer, senior vice president of marketing and sales of Concord Hospitality, said on Monday the four-star hotel will have 348 rooms, a three-meal restaurant, fitness studio, work space for business travelers, nearly 35,000-square-feet of event space and a 12,000-square-foot rooftop terrace with three bars.
“Incredibly excited,” McAteer said on how the community should feel about the project. “There’ll be job growth of course. There’ll be economic impact both through revenues coming through the hotel tax or the ability to really secure new entertainers and events or conventions that we might have not been the perfect fit for in the past because of not having a full-service venue walkable to the convention center. And that is all great for the county and the community."
There had been talk as far back as 2012 of developing a full-service headquarters hotel at the center, but McAteer said that around 2014 the county, Explore Gwinnett and the Infinite Energy Center began to notice a strong need for a four-star upper scale hotel.
Too often, McAteer said, Infinite Energy Center was coming in second place for certain conventions.
In 2015, Gwinnett commissioners approved a lease for the site, then slated for a Marriott hotel. Westin is a Marriott hotel brand.
Jace Brooks, District 1 Commissioner, said the county is making the investments to compete for larger shows to help fill the hotel. The special purpose local option sales tax-funded expansion of the Infinite Energy Forum's convention space is also expected to begin soon.
“The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners has strongly committed to the success of (the) Infinite Energy Center, approving the center’s master plan and financing construction through bonds that will be repaid through the 2017 funds approved by the voters for all of this expansion here,” Brooks said.
“As we continue on the journey of creating Gwinnett County’s downtown, we’re making other investments in the area that include improvements to the intersection of Sugarloaf Parkway and Satellite Boulevard and those are underway right now,” he said. “We’re also working with our partners at the Sugarloaf CID to plan pedestrian and bike friendly trails among many other things that will provide alternative options for getting here.”
A series of voter-approved special purpose local option sales tax programs over the last three decades has raised more than $3.5 billion for pay-as-you-go infrastructure projects, facilities and equipment, including the expansion of the convention center space at the Infinite Energy Center.
Two new parking decks have been built at the Infinite Energy Center as part of that work, and both are located across a driveway from where the Westin will be. One opened in the fall and Brooks said the other will open soon.
Brooks also said interest from the development community remains very high for an adjacent mixed-use retail and entertainment district. In December, North American Properties pulled out of the Revel development amid a change-up in the developer's leadership and corporate focus.
Explore Gwinnett has put the plans for a mixed-use development on hold so it could get through the beginning of construction on the hotel and forum expansion.
The tourism organization is expected to look for a new developer to work with on the mixed-use component this spring.
“I’m confident we’ll find the right partner to turn the site into (an) exciting mixed-use development,” Brooks said.
Explore Gwinnett Executive Director Lisa Anders said the Westin Atlanta Gwinnett Hotel will help the entire hospitality community.
Having more and larger conferences and conventions come to the Infinite Energy Center, Anders said, will create overflow and compression for the county's other hotels.
"We have a list of conventions and meetings for 2022 and beyond we anticipate bidding on," she said. "And the second part of the equation – the expansion of the Forum Exhibit Hall space – is just as important. Currently, we have the space to bid on about 20-25% of the meetings in the market. With the expansion and improvements at the Infinite Energy Center, along with the addition of the HQ hotel, we’ll be able to qualify to host more than 65% of the meetings market."
Anders said Explore Gwinnett also has a number of other hotels currently under development in Lawrenceville, Norcross, Stone Mountain, Buford and other areas of the county.
"This countywide development will help elevate Gwinnett to the next level of destination,“ she said.
