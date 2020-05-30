Officials in the city of Loganville are aiming to make this summer feel more like normal for its residents after months of closures caused by the COVID-19 novel coronavirus pandemic.
Although Gov. Brian Kemp has set a new, relaxed limit of up to 25 people for gatherings, with social distancing practiced, the city announced on Thursday that it plans to kick off its Groovin' on the Green concert series at 7:30 p.m. June 19 on the city's Town Green.
The series will be sponsored by Stone Mountain Park, making this the first year that the series has had a headline sponsor, according to Loganville officials. Tobi Lee with Mustang Sally are scheduled to perform at the first concert of the series.
“Normally, the concert series is part of a busy slate of events in May for us, but we canceled all of the events for May and kept our fingers crossed we would be able to have some events in June,” Loganville Events and Marketing Director Kristy Daniel said.
“As state guidelines lessened and people emerged from the sheltered life created by COVID-19, we felt doing the concert series would be an opportunity for us to help ease back into whatever will be a normal way of life moving forward.”
This will be Loganville's eighth summer concert series season. Only the traditional kick-off concert, which would have featured the Swingin' Medallions, has been postponed so far because of the pandemic. That installment in this year's series has been rescheduled for July 31.
Other installments in the series scheduled for this summer will include Band X on July 17, the Jimmy Buffet tribute band A1A on Aug. 21, and Electric Avenue: The 80s MTV Experience on Sept. 18.
Meanwhile, Georgia's public health state of emergency has been extended by Kemp to July 12, but overnight summer camps, bars and nightclubs, amusement parks, water parks, carnivals and circuses will be allowed to open in June.
Kemp has not, however, given live performance venues the OK to reopen.
Attendees at Groovin' on the Green concerts will be asked to practice social distancing as well as other guidelines issued by health officials during each concert, and are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and blankets. They can have beer and wine on the Town Green, but food vendors will also be available on site.
Officials said they will post up to date information on the City of Loganville Events Facebook page.
Stone Mountain Park leads a long list of sponsors for this year’s event, including: Advanced Disposal, Piedmont Walton Hospital, Women’s Health and Wellness Clinic of Walton, Precision Planning, Eastside Medical Center, The Retreat at Loganville, Reliant Homes, Bank OZK, Lee’s Collision Center, Maxie Price Chevrolet, Athens Orthopedic Clinic, The Walton Tribune, Peach State Federal Credit Union, Latham Home Sanitation, Legacy State Bank, Ginny’s Custom Embroidery and Creekside Dentistry.
“Stone Mountain Park is pleased to support the 2020 Groovin’ on the Green concerts and looks forward to a safe and entertaining summer series,” Stone Mountain Memorial Association CEO Bill Stephens said. “Georgians are eager to get outdoors and mingle safely with friends and family. This concert series provides just that opportunity.”
