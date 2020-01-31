Local students won big with national awards at the 2020 Junior Theater Festival Atlanta.
Students from Holly Performance Academy in Dahlonega, Play On Players in Duluth, Red Phoenix Theatre Company in Lawrenceville, Forefront Arts in Lilburn, North Gwinnett Middle School Drama in Sugar Hill and Suwanee Performing Arts in Suwannee won recognition at the festival.
This is the world’s largest festival celebrating young people and the transformative power of music theater. This year was the 15th annual Junior Theater Festival Atlanta.
The festival took place Jan. 17-19 at the Cobb Galleria Centre, uniting 7,000 students and educators from 128 educational music theater groups. The groups represented 31 states, as well as Australia, New Zealand and the U.K.
Holly Performance Academy, Play On Players, NGMS Drama and Suwanee Performing Arts won a Freddie G Excellence in Music award.
Students from Play On Players also joined their peers at Red Phoenix Theatre Company to present selections from Disney’s “Newsies JR.” for all festival attendees at the New Works Showcase. Play On Players presented selections from “Into the Woods JR.” and Red Phoenix Theatre Company presented selections from Disney’s “Frozen Jr.”
“Play On Players’ amazing group of young people brought this classic to life beautifully,” Kelby McIntyre-Martinez, choreographer, dancer and assistant dean of arts education and community engagement in at the University of Utah, said. “Their ensemble work, care for each other, and effective storytelling transcended us into a magical world of allure, storytelling and dance.
“This presentation was a wonderful example of music, dance and acting working together,” she said. “It was a really beautiful performance operating on all cylinders at a very high frequency.”
Julia Magnasco, education director at First Stage and adjunct staff member at the UW-Milwakee, said that the Red Phoenix Theatre Company offered a sincere and authentic telling of “Frozen JR.”
“The actors committed so strongly to creating thorough, complex characters and their storytelling had such a strong arc,” she said. “We truly saw and experienced the epic journey of Disney’s ‘Frozen JR.’”
Meanwhile, Holly Performance Academy, NGMS Drama and Forefront Arts presented selections from “Seussical JR.” Suwanee Performing Arts presented selections from “Godspell JR.”
Play On Players’ Kailey Souder, Madison Crews and Samantha Stiller, as well as Forefront Arts’ Alayna Burger and Avery Britt, made it to the call-back for future Broadway Junior shoots for “how-to” choreography videos for soon-to-be released Broadway Junior musicals.
The shoots will be taped in New York City this summer. The Broadway Junior scouts looked for outstanding students, 150 of whom made it to the final call-back for iTheatrics Resident Choreographer Steven G. Kennedy.
iTheatrics is a leading educational theater company that creates innovative experiences and products for the public and private sector. The final cast will be determined later this year. The videos will be used in tens of thousands of schools across the country and internationally.
Holly Performance Academy’s Hayes Hogan and Nealy Webster, Play on Players’ Bryson Ross and Seth Martin, Red Phoenix Theatre Company’s Drew Davison and Haley Rosen, Forefront Arts’ Avery Britt and Cady Walls, NGMS Drama’s Thomas Brown and Maddie Gingras, and Suwanee Performing Arts’ Normal Hartley and Laila Abreau were named to the Junior Theater Festival All-Stars.
The all-stars are made up of outstanding performers who attend the festival. They performed a song during the closing ceremony.
In addition to presenting selections from shows for adjudication, participants took part in interactive workshops led by Broadway and West End professionals, gained from professional development, watched outstanding performances by fellow students and Broadway stars, and enjoyed theatrical fellowship.
