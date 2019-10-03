In the bright light of the dressing room, Jake Trippe is calm and collected. He is measured in words and expression as Hannah Adams applies to his face the early stages of makeup for the evening’s performance.
In a stretch of Buford woods after dark, Trippe will transform into a maniacal ringmaster, eyes wild with feigned insanity, sentences punctuated by a madman’s cackle.
On any given weekend night in October, Trippe is one of nearly 40 workers roaming the Buford Trail of Terror, a meandering, half-mile walk that snakes through tunnels and tree canopies, with guests encountering along the way the deranged members of an evil carnival.
Trail of Terror owner and creator Matthew Miller said, in its second year, the haunted attraction has come into its own. Lessons learned from the first season, including new ways in which the actors interact with guests – think “scares” over “scenes” – have made for a better product, he said.
As a local businessman who also owns Matthew’s & Co. Salon – located just down the road from Trail of Terror – Miller said he puts a premium on employing young people and giving back to the community.
In fact, some proceeds from the haunted attraction go to help fund several of his charitable-minded efforts, including providing back-to-school haircuts for children in tough financial circumstances as well as various fundraisers throughout the year. He works often with the North Gwinnett Cooperative – a ministry that provides food, clothing, financial and spiritual support to locals.
One of his most beloved ventures, Trail of Terror, has been something he’s considered for a long time. He’s thrilled to finally be making the dream come true.
A fan of Stephen King’s works, Miller said he’s “always loved haunted houses and haunted trails. I’ve always been a nut for Halloween.”
Miller said that, with this haunted attraction, he sought to “showcase realism and bring realistically scary characters … not so much the unbelievable kind of horror.”
In addition to striving for realism, he said that – unlike with last year’s haunted trail – the idea is “traditional haunted house, scare-type stuff … people are so scared out of their minds when they go into these haunted houses or trails, the last thing they want to do is stay at a particular scene or watch someone perform a scene.”
Added Miller: “They want to get through this trail as quickly as possible, and the element of surprise is everything to create the best scares. That was a lesson learned from last year.”
Makeup artist Starr Webster, who helps prep actors for Trail of Terror, said she appreciates the aforementioned aspect of realism.
“If we put something like aliens (on the trail), people won’t be scared, because you know it’s not real,” Webster said. “But if you put (actors) out there with realistic makeup, it’s scary, because it’s a possibility. We’re creating characters that are horrifying but real-looking.”
Lead makeup artist Hannah Adams agreed.
“I love creating something that looks believable,” Adams said. “We go for … believable gore.”
Trail development worker Jim Ellingham said he enjoys “trying to get into people’s heads to figure out what they’d expect, and then doing the unexpected. I love the science behind the scare.”
Actor Lily Carlan views her work as “a form of self-expression. It’s so much fun. I love it.”
Much like Carlan, Trippe (the evil ringmaster) said he loves his job.
“It’s something new. I’ve never done a haunted trail before, and I’ve never had makeup like this done before … it’s been an eye-opener.”
With this, Adams finishes applying makeup to Trippe’s face in the bright light of the dressing room. He smiles, and for a fleeting moment, there’s a telling glimpse in his grin of the horror show that will soon be seen in the Buford woods.