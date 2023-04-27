The unveiling of “The Ultimate Participation Trophy” is just one of the many highlights scheduled for the Suwanee Arts Festival, a two-day rain-or-shine event that will also feature art exhibits, stage performances, a host of children’s activities and cuisine from around the world.
The festival — which will unfold at the Suwanee Town Center — is set for 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday and noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday.
“Suwanee Arts Festival is a collaboration of civic pride and the cultural and creative energies that identify Suwanee as a hub for arts in the greater Atlanta area,” said Cynthia Hill, executive director of the Suwanee Arts Festival, in a news release. “Suwanee Arts Center works hard and takes pride in hosting this vibrant, family-friendly annual event.”
Although the arts will be celebrated in their many forms, the emphasis will be on the visual arts as more than 120 regional artisans will be on hand displaying and selling their creations, ranging from photography and paintings to woodworking, ceramics and jewelry.
“To be in the festival, everything is handmade,” said Sheila Crumrine, president of the Suwanee Arts Center’s board of directors, in a telephone interview. “Nothing is resold or reproduced. Everything is made by hand by local artisans, including photography, paintings, drawings, pottery, jewelry and some of the most beautiful woodworking items I’ve ever seen.”
A number of artists will be presenting demonstrations onsite, including glassblower Kelly Robertson of Lawrenceville-based Calvary Glass and woodworker Lee Bembry of Bembry’s Mill in Cumming.
“Kelly will be demonstrating glassblowing with a few things available for purchase,” said Crumrine. “And some of Lee’s stuff is just amazing.”
Young artists will also have their opportunity to shine in the Kid’s Zone and the Emerging Talent tent. With a theme of “Hobbits, Fairies and Gnomes, OH MY!” the Kid’s Zone will offer the opportunity to make a Gnome hat and fairy wings. The Emerging Talent tent will showcase the work of some of the area’s up-and-coming creators.
“For me, the most exciting thing is the Emerging Artist tent,” said Crumrine. “We started this last year with three or four artists. This year we have nine emerging artists — students are able to display and sell their artwork.
“Our youngest artist is 7 years old and his name is Grady Crawford. We’re so excited to have him displaying his work. The Suwanee Arts Festival is all about art programming, so it’s really exciting to bring in students and showcase their artwork as part of the festival.”
Members of the Suwanee Arts Center will also have a tent touting the work of 15 different artists. And new to this year’s festival is the Art Workshop tent, which will offer classes ($35 per student) to make polymer clay Hobbit doors.
There will also be plenty of entertainment on the Town Center Park Stage on Saturday and Sunday. Both days will open with a yoga session and Saturday’s entertainment fare will include the North Gwinnett High School Jazz Band (1 p.m.), Indian dancer Moksha Roa (2 p.m.) and Heart of Atlanta, the definitive Heart Tribute Band (5 p.m.).
On Sunday, the Ballet Mexicano de Lupita Sosa will go on at 12:45 p.m., followed by the Stayin’ Alive Over 50 Dancers (1 p.m.), classical guitarist Joe Capo (1:30 p.m.) and Mixed Genes (3 p.m.).
The literary arts will also be highlighted in the Writer’s Tent, with mystery writer Lee Martin, Kathy DeCano (“Coming to Her Senses”), Fran Christian (“Magnolias & Lightning Bugs”) and the North Gwinnett Literary Club featured on Saturday and Barbara Alford (“Just Kate”) and Debra Johnson (“Caterpillar Clubhouse”) reading and signing on Sunday.
With all this activity, patrons are liable to work up an appetite, and the festival will more than provide with plenty of tasty options.
“We have an array of culinary arts,” said Crumrine. “Besides having artists and authors and vendors, we have some of the most amazing food available this year. We’ll have very ethnically diverse food offerings — everything from lemonade mixology to funnel cakes to kettle corn to food trucks with Chinese, Mexican, southern, Greek and Vietnamese food options.”
Also on tap at 1 p.m. Saturday will be the unveiling of “The Ultimate Participation Trophy Project,” an addition to the Suwanee Public Art SculpTour. The piece, which was fashioned out of donated trophies from local residents, has been created by Georgia artist Phil Proctor.
“Phil has been a part of so many of our SculpTour exhibitions throughout the years, and we have also purchased multiple pieces from him for our permanent collection,” said Suwanee public information officer Abby Wilkerson in an email interview. “Additionally, Phil was commissioned to create Avonlea for Avonlea Station and Close Encounter for The Maven Apartments — he’s just become part of the public art fabric of Suwanee.”
Wilkerson said the idea for the discarded-trophy art came from Lisa Winton, a member of the Suwanee Public Art Commission. The city held a major trophy collection last November and wound up amassing some 3,000 trophies (after conservatively expecting about 400). The work — technically considered temporary art as it is assumed the elements will eventually break down the trophies over time — will be displayed in Suwanee Town Center Park.
For more information, visit www.suwaneeartscenter.org/suwaneeartsfest.
If You Go What: Suwanee Arts Festval When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, noon to 5 p.m. Where: Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee More info: Go to suwaneeartscenter.org/suwaneeartsfest
