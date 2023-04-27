The unveiling of “The Ultimate Participation Trophy” is just one of the many highlights scheduled for the Suwanee Arts Festival, a two-day rain-or-shine event that will also feature art exhibits, stage performances, a host of children’s activities and cuisine from around the world.

The festival — which will unfold at the Suwanee Town Center — is set for 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday and noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.