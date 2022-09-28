Ever the pioneeer, Lizzo crossed off another first during the Washington, DC stop of her tour -- playing an approximately 200-year-old crystal flute that belonged to a former US president.

The "About Damn Time" singer and accomplished flutist carefully played the delicate woodwind, which was sent as a gift to James Madison in 1813 by the French flute maker Claude Laurent. The Library of Congress has maintained the flute in its vault for decades before allowing Lizzo to play it onstage.

