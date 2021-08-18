After a year away from competition due to the COVID pandemic, Monster Jam returns to Gwinnett County Sept. 10-12, and Monster Truck driver Linsey Read is looking forward to her first appearance at Gwinnett County's Gas South Arena.
“This will be my first time there,” Read, who drives the popular Scooby Doo truck, said during a recent telephone interview from her home in Texas. “I like going to new places and seeing new arenas and developing a new fan base. It’s really interesting to hear people’s stories, especially at Pit Party. We get to show them exactly what Monster Jam is all about.”
The El Paso native joined the Monster Jam circuit in 2016 as a full-time driver and has enjoyed her share of success in the high-octane sport, winning both the Showdown championship (the first female to do so) and the World Finals Freestyle title (the second female to do so) in 2019.
“The last World Finals we had was in 2019 and I did fantastic that year,” she said. “That’s the moment I’ll remember forever.”
As was the case with many arena-centric attractions, Monster Jam events across North America were shuttered last year, but Read managed to keep busy and keep her hand in motorsports during her time away from the track.
“I tried my best to keep in touch with our fans to let them know we were thinking about them,” she said. “My husband (Jerrad Warhurst) races Sprint Cars, so when I’m not doing Monster Trucks I’m working on his Sprint Car for him.
"His season never went away, so I traveled with him weekend to weekend. It was a lot of fun to do that as a family. We do really well together.”
Read is a Monster Jam favorite due in no small part to the 12,000-pound vehicle she drives — the iconic Scooby Doo, which has been part of the Monster Jam circuit for nearly a decade. Read said she was a fan of the cartoon growing up and is gratified to be connected with the ubiquitous mystery-solving canine.
“I used to watch it all the time,” she said. “When they chose me to be part of the Scooby-Doo team, I was very excited. Everybody knows Scooby-Doo. I always say that if you’re 1 or 100 years old, you’ve seen Scooby-Do at some point or another, so it’s a very recognizable, very fun truck.
“The cool thing is it looks just like the character. It has a tail that wags around the track; it’s on a spring so it moves back and forth, and it has the ears on top. It’s very fun, I think, for everybody.”
Monster Jam competitions are generally divided into four parts – racing, skills, donuts and freestyle. Read said she feels most confident in the skills and freestyle competitions.
“In the skills competition, I think I do sky wheelies the best,” said Read, who spends as many as 38 weekends a year on the Monster Jam tour. “For some reason, I just love to get that truck as vertical and as high as possible, and I think it’s pretty impressive. I love doing it in an arena. And freestyle is so much fun – we get 75 seconds to go out there and do anything we want to do and showcase all of our talents. It’s a lot of fun.”
Read is also pleased to be joined by more than a dozen other female drivers in the Monster Jam world.
“When I first started watching Monster Jam there were maybe one or two females competing,” she said. “That was one of the reasons I wanted to get into it – the first woman I saw was Candice Jolly, and she was amazing holding it down against the guys.
“Now we have more and more females. There will be at least one female at every Monster Jam event you go to, so I think it’s amazing so many women are getting into this and competing against the guys. One thing I love to say is we aren’t just the pretty face that shows up – females are very fierce competitors. We’re not just there to drive – we’re there to win, too.”
Monster Jam will be held Sept. 10-12 at the Gas South Arena on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth. Friday’s competition is set to begin at 7 p.m., with a 1 p.m. matinee and a 7 p.m. event set for Saturday, and Sunday’s event will kick off at 2 p.m. For ticket information, visit www.monsterjam.com.
