Lindsay Lohan mourns ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter

Lindsay Lohan in 2017 (left) and Aaron Carter (right) in February are seen here in a split image. The two dated for a time when they were in their teens.

 AP(2)

They were involved in one of the most famous teen dating stories in the early 2000s, and, now, Lindsay Lohan is remembering singer Aaron Carter.

In an interview with "Access Hollywood" to promote her new Netflix holiday Film "Falling for Christmas," Lohan talked about Carter, who died over the weekend at the age of 34.