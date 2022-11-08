Lindsay Lohan mourns ex-boyfriend Aaron Carter

Plenty of sunshine. High around 75F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: November 8, 2022 @ 11:21 am
Lindsay Lohan in 2017 (left) and Aaron Carter (right) in February are seen here in a split image. The two dated for a time when they were in their teens.
They were involved in one of the most famous teen dating stories in the early 2000s, and, now, Lindsay Lohan is remembering singer Aaron Carter.
In an interview with "Access Hollywood" to promote her new Netflix holiday Film "Falling for Christmas," Lohan talked about Carter, who died over the weekend at the age of 34.
"So many (memories) from when I was so young, just that era of my life ... and my prayers go out to his family and may he rest in peace and God bless," Lohan said.
The pair famously dated in 2003 after he split with her fellow teen actress Hilary Duff, whom he started dating in 2001.
Carter and Lohan eventually split and he went back to Duff for a time before they called it off for good.
"I started dating Hilary on my 13th birthday. I was dating her for like a year and a half, and then I just got a little bored, so I went and started getting to know Lindsay, dating Lindsay," Carter said in 2005 during an interview on "The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch." "Then I didn't want to do that anymore, so I got back with Hilary."
Duff posted a tribute to Carter on her verified Instagram account after his death.
"For Aaron - I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in front of the whole world," Duff wrote.
"You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent ... boy did my teenage self love you deeply," she continued. "Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy."
