Plaza Las Americas, along with its media partner Telemundo, is ready to host celebrants — dead and alive.
From Oct. 30 through Nov. 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Plaza Las Americas opens the gateways to the Dia de Muertos Fest and the colorful land of the dead.
Organizers said the Dia de Muertos Fest at Plaza Las Americas has a dual purpose – introducing the community to Mexico’s biggest holiday and remembering loved ones who have passed.
The festival uses immersive storytelling to merge history, fantasy, and an appreciation for the past and present to create a feast for the senses. The atmosphere is set with a light show and projection mapping that transports festival-goers to Ancient Aztec cities and streets paved with marigolds.
From authentic Pan de Muertos (Bread of the Dead) to traditional song and dance, every sight, sound, taste, and scent is curated to mirror an authentic Dia de Muertos celebration, organizers said.
"Complete with selfie opportunities with larger-than-life Catrinas, a candle-lit Altar stroll with sugar skull ofrendas, offerings for the dead, and a visit from La Llorona, The Weeping Woman, participants are engulfed in the Spirit of Mexico," a statement from organizers said.
The event is free to the public. Plaza Las Americas is located at 733 Pleasant Hill Rd. in Lilburn.
