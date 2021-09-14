Lilburn officials are set to make a big splash on Saturday.
The city will host a grand opening for its new splash pad and pavilion at Lilburn City Park on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
City officials said there will be a live DJ for kids playing music and food and drinks will be available for purchase. The splash pad will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, city officials said, and then be turned off at 2 p.m. to allow for preparations for the free Rock the Park Concert that begins Saturday at 6 p.m.
The new Calvin Fitchett pavilion has 3,000 square feet of covered space and includes public restrooms and two changing rooms on the main floor as well as a basement with a green room for concert performers and storage for city events.
By Curt Yeomans
curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com
The splash pad is intentionally designed with Old Town Lilburn history in mind, city officials said. Two artistic buckets pour water, a tribute to the “Bucket Brigade” volunteers who saved Old Town Lilburn from a large fire in 1920 that nearly destroyed the town. Another design feature resembles railroad tracks and a “cow catcher” found on the front of trains, which relates to Lilburn’s history as a railroad town.
Lilburn officials said that, as with all city events, attendees are strongly urged to practice CDC guidelines, including social distancing and wearing a mask or cloth face cover.
Starting Sunday, the regular hours of operation for the splash pad will be:
♦ Wednesday through Sunday: 11 a.m. to 7p.m.
♦ Monday and Tuesday: Closed.
