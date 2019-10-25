1910 Public House in Lilburn will host the Lil’ Beer Festival, presented by Tucker Brewing Company, on Saturday.
1910 Public House and Music on Main Street have partnered to bring the city of Lilburn the its first ever beer festival from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.
There will be more than 20 craft breweries represented at the carnival-themed beer festival, which includes food, music and — of course — plenty of beer.
Tickets start at $35 for general admission or at $15 for designated drivers.
The festival’s Facebook page said there will also be a costume contest.
Guests must be 21 years of age and older to attend the festival.