Fall and Lilburn Daze go together and have been a perfect pair for 50 years. From humble beginnings in shopping center parking lots along Highway 29 and even at the now closed water treatment facility on Indian Trail, the festival has filled Lilburn City Park for the past 44 years with family friendly fun.

The first arts festival in 1973 was more like a garage sale and was held in the basement of the gym behind Lilburn Elementary. There were not many crafters in the 1970’s, so this event initiated from the idea to foster creative talents of area residents, give them an outlet to display their handcrafted items and be a fundraiser for the club.