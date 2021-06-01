Texas rapper Lil Loaded, 20, has died, his attorney Ashkan Mehryari told CNN.
"Sadly, I can confirm Mr. Robertson passed away as a result of a reported suicide," Mehryari wrote in an email to CNN on Tuesday.
The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office did not yet have a cause or manner of death when contacted by CNN.
Lil Loaded, whose real name is Dashawn Robertson, was facing a manslaughter charge for a fatal shooting last October, court records show.
"While pending charges as serious as Mr. Robertson's can be exceedingly stressful, and it certainly may have contributed to this tragic outcome, I believe he was in a good place mentally with regard to the charges and our upcoming court date," Mehryari said, adding Robertson's death came as a "complete shock."
Robertson's song '6Locc 6A6y' was certified gold just last week by the Recording Industry Association of America.
