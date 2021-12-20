Lil Durk proposes during concert By Lisa Respers France, CNN Dec 20, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email India Royale and Lil Durk, here in June, are engaged. Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa/AP Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lil Durk and his girlfriend of four years, India Royale, are engaged.The rapper popped the question at a concert in their hometown of Chicago.During his set at WGCI's Big Jam concert held at the United Center, Lil Durk brought Royale out of stage. He took to one knee and declared "I love you to death. You've been holding me down when I was going through a lot.""You've been the realest to me," the artist continued. "Do you wanna be my wife?" The audience cheered and Royale, a model, social media influencer and entreprenuer behind a makeup line the rapper has promoted in his music, said yes.The couple share a young daughter together.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Tags Cnn Arts And Entertainment Concerts And Musical Performances Music Music And Dance Lil Durk Rapper Concert Influencer Couple Daughter Yes (0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Log In

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. 