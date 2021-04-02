Spring is a time for reflection and renewal, and Lifetime Television's April movies tap into feelings of faith with a trio of new releases that include one inspirational biography and two cautionary tales.
In "Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia," which debuts on April 3, viewers are treated to the story of gospel singing legend and civil rights activist Mahalia Jackson.
Jackson began singing in church at an early age and went on to achieve worldwide fame. Her popularity and fame soared with the recording of "Move on Up a Little Higher." Jackson performed in diverse settings for integrated audiences, and supported the Civil Rights Movement with performances at rallies and at the 1963 March on Washington with Martin Luther King, Jr. The film is directed by Tony® Award-winner Kenny Leon and stars Tony Award nominee, SAG and Grammy® Award winning actress Danielle Brooks as the gospel legend and civil rights trailblazer.
Lifetime's April offerings then turn to the darker side with a pair of features, created in partnership with T.D. Jakes, and based on the popular "Seven Deadly Sins" book series by Victoria Christopher Murray. "Lust: A Seven Deadly Sins Story" premieres on April 10 and spins the tale of Tiffanie Cooper (Keri Hilson), a young woman planning her dream wedding to her soulmate, Damon (Tobias Truvillion). The plot thickens when Tiffanie develops intense feelings for Damon's old friend Trey (Durrell 'Tank' Babbs), who appears on the scene to serve as best man. However, Trey is fresh out of prison, with a checkered past and unsavory motives that threaten to sabotage the happy couple.
"Lust" is followed by "Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story" on April 17. Gabrielle Flores (Rose Rollins) has it all, with a devoted husband, and beautiful daughter, and one of the best PR firms in the country. However, when Gabrielle meets a half-sister she never knew she had, things get complicated. Gabrielle, who grew up an only child in privileged circumstances, is thrilled to welcome a sister, but Keisha (Serayah) grew up with nothing, and her envy of Gabrielle takes a sinister turn.
All three movies are part of the network's global Broader Focus initiative, dedicated to supporting and hiring female directors, writers, and producers, including women of color. Robin Roberts and Linda Berman are executive producers for "Mahalia", joined by first-time co-executive producer, Danielle Brooks. Shaun Robinson is an executive producer on "Lust" and "Envy" and Star Victoria makes her directorial debut in "Lust." Both "Envy" and "Lust" are based on books by author Victoria Christopher Murray.
Visit mylifetime.com for more information.
Lifetime's Spring Movies Feature Saints and Sinners
