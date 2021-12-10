So you want to build a snowman? Lake Lanier Islands, of all places, has you covered.
License to Chill Snow Island has returned to Margartiville at Lanier Islands, giving visitors a chance to play in the snow through the new year and into February of 2022.
Lanier Islands is putting its seasonal spin on the resort, complete with the snow in Snowball Alley and the chance to speed down the Blizzard Mountain slide, which clocks in at eight stories high and 575 feet long.
Also returning this year is the interactive holiday lights walking tour (which is set to Christmas tunes) that has been expanded. Visitors also have the chance to roast marshmallows over a fire pit, visit with Santa, go on amusement rides or take a spin around the ice skating rink.
“It has been a true honor for the entire Lanier Islands team to play a role in so many families’ beloved holiday traditions over the years,” said Mike Williams, CEO of Islands Management Company, LLC. “It’s our hope that — with so many families impacted by high airfares and gas prices — a staycation at Lanier Islands will provide a new tradition for any who have yet to discover our resort and all that it has to offer.
“Between our seasonal accommodation packages and snow falling daily at License to Chill Snow Island, we are proud to offer a winter wonderland located virtually in their backyard — the only one in Georgia, in fact, unless Mother Nature has something to say about it this year.”
Through Feb. 27, Margaritaville at Lanier Islands’ License to Chill Snow Island will feature:
♦ The chance for Georgians to play in the snow at Snowball Alley.
♦ Snow tubing down Blizzard Mountain in a single or double tube, with family tubes available on select peak evenings.
♦ Skating on Frosty’s ice rink.
♦ Snow Island amusement rides for kids of all ages.
♦ Margaritaville’s Lakeside Lights Spectacular.
♦ Shopping at Santa’s Workshop (November and December only).
♦ Holiday Trolley that runs on a circuit between Legacy Lodge, Camp Margaritaville RV Resort and Snow Island.
♦ Winter Chill season passes for return visits.
♦ Pictures with Santa through Dec. 24 .
