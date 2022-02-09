Liam Neeson 'fell in love' with a woman but she was 'taken' By Marianne Garvey Feb 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Liam Neeson said he found love on the set of his latest film "Blacklight." Just one problem, she was "taken." Mike Coppola/Getty Images North America/Getty Images Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Liam Neeson said he found love on the set of his latest film "Blacklight."Just one problem, she was "taken."The actor was promoting his film on the Australian morning show "Sunrise" when he shared the story. "I loved Melbourne, I loved our Australian crew," Neeson said. "Every department was superb but they were their own people, do you know what I mean?"He then revealed, "I made a couple of pals and fell in love once while I was there, but she was taken."Neeson did not disclose who she was, but did say he would return to Australia one day. "I look forward to going back, I really do," he said.Comedian Amy Schumer commented on social media that Neeson's crush story could serve as the premise for another movie.The actress shared a screenshot of a Daily Mail headline and referenced the actor's action franchise, "Taken 4?"Neeson was previously married to actress Natasha Richardson from 1994 to 2009. Richardson died after a skiing accident in Canada. The two share two sons, Micheál, 26, and Daniel, 25.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. 