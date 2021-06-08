The famous Finnish Long Drink now comes in a low calorie version

“Long drink” is a top selling category of alcohol in Finland — a legend that is now available in America. The roots of long drinks go back to the 1952 Summer Games in Helsinki, when the country of only 4 million people was still recovering from World War II.
Concerned about how to serve drinks quickly enough to all the visitors, the government commissioned the creation of a revolutionary new liquor drink that was both delicious and fast to serve – and so the first long drinks were born.
Now the drink — which in its traditional form is gin and citrus soda —has been brought to America by the next generation of Finns who want the world to experience the refreshing and unique Finnish Long Drink. The Long Drink garnered a Gold Medal (94 Rating) at the prestigious 2019 New York International Spirits Competition (NYISC). The Long Drink is currently available in stores across the nation or online at www.thelongdrink.com.
It's also now available in a low calorie version. The Ketogenic diet doesn’t give much wiggle room for alcoholic drinks that are filled with carbs or sweeteners, however Long Drink Zero is the perfect drink hack for those that are ‘Keto-conscious’ but are still looking to enjoy alcohol.
Clocking in at just 90 calories and 5% ABV, Long Drink Zero has the same refreshing taste made with premium gin, but with zero sugar and zero carbs.
