Summer is near and these Terrapin beers are here

Vacation season is upon us and summer is almost officially here. Which is a great time to try Terrapin's first Gose offering.
Watermelon Gose is the Athen brewery's first Gose beer. This beer is kettle soured for a tart, but refreshing taste. Watermelon aroma and flavor is complemented with a distinct lactic tartness and saltiness that is true to style. It's perfect for a hot summer day.
For a little headier taste, the Krunkles IPA Travel Trunk is also available from Terrapin. The variety pack features the fictitious Krunkles — a legendary IPA brewer who travels the globe creating new IPAs.
This pack features Luau Krunkles, Panama Krunkles, Caribbean Krunkles, and a tribute to the man himself, Mr. Krunkles.
Luau Krunkles is a Passionfruit Orange Guava (POG) IPA, Panama Krunkles is a Pineapple-Papaya IPA, Caribbean Krunkles is a Piña Colada IPA, and Mr. Krunkles is Tropical IPA.
This Luau-themed pack will get you set for summer.
