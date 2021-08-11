StillFire Brewing wins gold medal at CAN CAN competition for its Double Fightin’ 13 Double Red IPA

StillFire Brewing hasn't been around for long, but the Suwanee brewery continues to earn high honors for its beers.
The brewery's latest recognition came at the 2021 CAN CAN awards, where StillFire earned seven medals — including gold for its Double Fightin’ 13 Imperial Red IPA.
More than 750 submissions from around the world were entered in this year’s competition.
“Bringing home not one, but seven medals at this year’s Can Can Awards is a huge recognition,” StillFire Brewing brew master Phil Farrell said. “Our brewing team is excited to keep producing innovative, award-winning craft beers that we can offer to the Suwanee community and beyond."
StillFire's gold medal came in the Red IPA category for its beer that was brewed as a tribute of the firefighters that once resided in the building that now houses the brewery.
StillFire also received silver medals for:
• Dark Moo’d Imperial Stout
• O’Farrell’s Irish Red Ale, which is named after the head brewer
• Hugh Hefnerweisen Weissbeir
StillFire received bronze medals for its:
• Belgian Golden Strong Ale, called Suwanee Devil
• Hopnoxious Double IPA
• Old Chief Inspector English Barleywine
"Winning a silver medal for a beer named in my honor is just the icing on the cake,” Farrell said.
The Can Can Awards is the premier beer competition focused solely on canned craft beers. The competition promotes the benefits of canned beer and attempts to disrupt the beverage industry by elevating the conversation to speed up the adoption of canned craft beer.
It is the organizers’ hope that a can-only competition can change the perception that some beer styles are “not good for cans.” Judging was held in Atlanta in July.
