Raising Cane's Dacula location now open

Raising Cane’s hosted a grand opening celebration Thursday for its news restaurant in Dacula
Located at 3845 Braselton Hwy. near the Hamilton Creek Plaza shopping center and directly across from Duncan Creek Park, Raising Cane’s Dacula restaurant will be the second location to open in Georgia. The new Restaurant will serve customers through its mobile app, two-lane drive-thru, takeout, dine-in and patio dining.
The first 100 customers in line received limited-edition Raising Cane’s T-shirts and enjoyed music from DJ Marlon, who will be on-site from 4 to 7 p.m. Thurdsday.
A ribbon cutting ceremony featuring members of the Dacula Chamber of Commerce and city council took place Thursday morning. Raising Cane’s also presented a check to the Mill Creek High School Foundation, which supports local students with scholarships and helps further academic development.
“We’re excited to open the second Raising Cane’s in Georgia and introduce our ONE LOVE to everyone in the Dacula community,” said Raising Cane’s General Manager Jamie Brightharp. “We have a ton of Caniacs across the South, so it’s only a matter of time before they’re flocking to this restaurant.”
The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday and Saturday between 10 a.m. and midnight.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.