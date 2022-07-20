'Perfecting the menu' — Cuts Steakhouse Gwinnett location now open

It takes a lot of work to open a new restaurant, but the wait is over for local restaurateur Muzo Saritas, who celebrated the opening of his new Cuts Steakhouse location on Tuesday.
Saritas is a Gwinnett County resident who lives just a few miles from his new restaurant, which is located at 1500 Satellite Blvd. in Suwanee. It is the second location for Cuts, which has a loyal following at its Atlanta address.
"Our executive chef Omar Catulo arrived from Argentina two months ago," Saritas said. "We've been perfecting the menu at the Cuts Steakhouse on Andrew Young International Boulevard and trying so many dishes. We feel really good about what will be coming out of the kitchen at this new location."
Saritas is no stranger to restaurants or Gwinnett. He previously ran Cedar Creek Grill in Duluth and is also the restaurateur behind Atalian Kitchen & Bar, Truva Turkish Kitchen and Metro Diner & Bar.
A native of Turkey, he got into the restaurant business in 1998 when he opened Cedar Creek Grill. He said he and his wife Liza have been working for three years to open the new location, which is called Cuts Steakhouse Sugarloaf.
Saritas said the new Cuts Steakhouse menu will be more extensive than the downtown Atlanta location and it will feature steaks, seafood, Southern-inspired classics, a raw bar, craft cocktails and more than 2,125 bottles of wine.
Highlights of the new menu include:
• Jumbo lump crab cake
• Braised lamb shank
• Southern fried lobster tails
• CUTS ribeye
• Georgia-style cheesecake
Javier Viera is the general manager of the new location. Saritas said he and his team hope that the warm atmosphere at Cuts Sugarloaf will foster more conversations among guests and make them feel like an extension of their family.
"Downtown is such a busy business, go-go-go location," Saritas said. “Everyone wants to dine in under an hour and a half and leave. We hope this new location will draw guests to stay longer, enjoy a great meal and time with family and friends.”
Saritas collaborated with Innerworks Design Group for the restaurant. He and Innerworks principal John Lay visited restaurants in Chicago, New York, Miami, Bogota, and Europe for inspiration, he said.
Guests enter Cuts Steakhouse through a natural herb garden. The space boasts an open kitchen and sunken dining room, two bars, a patio and a large events space with a mezzanine and exterior balcony. There is also a private dining room and two double-sided fireplaces with views between the bar, sunken dining room and event space.
Modern rope décor, antique accessories and a 54-piece artwork display make for a luxurious appeal.
Saritas said that when he was running Cedar Creek Grill, he was there from early morning to late evening and was thankful for the opportunity to bond with those who frequently dined at the establishment. He lives very near his new restaurant and hopes to do the same at it.
"Cuts Sugarloaf is nearby," Saritas said. "I'm seeing a lot of the same faces, and they're getting excited. I think our new Cuts Steakhouse location is going to be like a home to them."
