Looking for authentic Neapolitan pizza? Itala Pizzeria in Duluth is your spot

If you are looking for authentic Neapolitan pizza made from ingredients that arrive weekly from Italy, then Itala Pizzeria is your place.
Located at 11720 Medlock Bridge Road, Suite 150, in Johns Creek Village in Duluth, the pizzeria recently was opened by Dervis Ozbey, who perfected his craft during seven years at Aliño Pizzeria in the Mall of Georgia.
The new pizzeria is located across from Technology Park open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Pizzas at Itala range from the Margherita, with fresh buffalo mozzarella, San Marzano tomato sauce, garlic and basil, to a meat lovers’ pizza with pepperoni, sausage, ham and spicy Italian salami.
Several vegetarian pizzas are also available, including the Capri Verdure with cremini mushrooms, artichoke, San Marzano tomato sauce and fresh buffalo mozzarella. Another vegetarian favorite is Bellucci, which highlights the flavors of shiitake mushrooms, fresh spring onions, and fresh garlic.
Diners can request no cheese and more sauce for vegan versions.
Pizzas cook in wood-fired ovens custom made in Naples. All pizzas are 16 inches and eight slices.
"With ovens at 800 degrees, every pie is ready less than two minutes after it goes in the oven," the owner said.
Ozbey was so committed to owning his own pizzeria, he said he sold his house to raise the funds. He first fell in love with baking as a child in his native Turkey, helping out as an errand boy for the bakery around the corner from home. He was thrilled when they let him help mix in the flour. Eventually, he learned how to bake bread himself.
“I’m into any kind of baking, but pizza has always been my dream,” Ozbey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.