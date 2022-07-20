Huey Magoo’s opens new restaurant in Gwinnett County

A restaurant chain that calls itself the “Filet Mignon of Chicken” has a store that is now open in Dacula.
Huey Magoo’s — located at 755 Dacula Road — celebrated its grand opening Wednesday. It is the third location in the metro area, joining stores in Loganville and Oakwood.
Company officials said up to 25 total stores may operate in the area in the future as part of a development deal of franchise group DAD’s Tenders, which is comprised of Dean Thompson, Alex Larson and Derry Thompson, who are also seasoned franchisees of Papa John’s.
“We are beyond thrilled to continue having growth opportunities to build and expand our culture with current and new team members, as well as bringing our delicious, made-to-order meals and inviting atmosphere to the surrounding communities,” Larson said.
Huey Magoo’s restaurants offer dine-in/out, take out, delivery through third-party delivery services, drive-thru and curbside pickup at participating restaurants.
Huey Magoo’s offers hand-breaded or “sauced” premium chicken tenders, farm fresh salads, sandwiches and wraps.
Company officials said the Dacula store’s hours of operation for the first several weeks are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Regular hours will be Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
