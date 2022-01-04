Food Network veteran and restauranteur Willie Degel advocates for tipping kitchen staff

Food Network veteran and celebrated restauranteur Willie Degel thinks he knows the way to solve the staffing issues affecting the hospitality industry.
The New York native, who owns four restaurants in Georgia, including three in Gwinnett County, said he thinks a tip for the kitchen could go a long way toward attracting employees back to restaurants and establishing some stability in what has always been a fluid employment scenario.
Degel, who in late November opened Uncle Jack’s Tavern and Beer Garden on Clayton Street in Lawrenceville said he favors offering customers the opportunity to tip the kitchen, as well as the wait staff.
“(I’d like to see) a line item on every check for the kitchen staff to get part of the tip,” Degel recently said on the Mark Arum Show on WSB Radio. “You go to a restaurant and you usually only interact with the front-of-the-house staff. And the tips only go to the front-of-the house floor staff. Well, the back of the house is one of the toughest hardest positions to work in in the business.
"I want to leave it up to the guest to leave an extra gratuity that goes to the kitchen staff so we can help adapt to today’s times and navigate through this tough labor market. And we do it without jacking up all of my prices and giving raises."
While Degel didn’t discuss how he came to the idea of tipping the kitchen (although it’s not a brand-new idea and has been implemented by some restaurants), he stressed that finding and keeping good kitchen help isn’t easy and gratuities could be a solution – along with treating back-of-the-house personnel with more respect.
“When you have TV shows for people who get famous for abusing kitchen staff, humiliating and embarrassing them and not shaping, molding and building, it’s looked upon as a negative,” said Degel, adding that he’s mentored many kitchen managers and have even offered them a piece of his various businesses. “The kitchen to me is somebody who brings a lot of creative artistic talent.”
Degel, who employs nearly 250 people at his four Georgia-based establishments, has owned Uncle Jack’s Meat House in Duluth for five years and owns Uncle Jack’s Meat House at Peachtree Corners and Uncle Jack’s on Canton Street in Roswell.
