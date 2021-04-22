First Good Taste Gwinnett Virtual event brings all new local demos and dishes home

The Gwinnett Daily Post and Good Taste Gwinnett presenting sponsor Jackson EMC hosted its first event of the year Thursday, continuing a tradition of sharing cooking demonstrations and recipes from restaurants and food establishments in and around Gwinnett County.
Table of Contents
Jackson EMC 2:08
Marlow's Tavern Duluth 5:46
Publix Apron Cooking School 16:00
McCray's Tavern 24:43
Local Republic 30:18
Eddy's Place BBQ 41:02
Rico's World Kitchen 50:02
Here's a look at the recipes that were presented Thursday night:
Trout dip by Marlow's Tavern
Marlow's Tavern features the "Best of the Best" in American tavern fare served in a modern atmosphere. The menu offers a diverse combination of classic dishes that are updated and elevated to a higher level. But most of all, it's a neighborhood tavern.
Ben and Ian from Marlow's Tavern Duluth demonstrated how to prepare a smoked trout dip using blue hill bay smoked trout. Ben said there is a lot of testing that goes on in choosing the filets of trout he uses, but for those cooking at home he said to not be afraid to get creative.
If you don't have chives, for example, it's OK to use other fresh herbs such as parsely, and if you don't have smoked trout then it's OK to use smoked white fish. The other ingredients you need are horseradish and mayonnaise.
"This is such a simple dish," Ben said. "It's really limited on the amount of ingredients, so it's not about how many things we can put in. It's jut really how few we can put in and how great they are."
Preparation begins by breaking up the filets in a bowl with a spoon and adding about three tablespoons of mayonaise to create a creamy consistency. After mixing those two ingredients together, add about two teaspons of grated horseradish to mellow everything out. Then follow with "chives, chives and more chives," Ben said. Mix everything together, top with extra virgin olive oil and serve with wheat thins.
Ian said there are a few things that make a great neighborhood tavern.
"It's recognizing your guests as they come in the front door ... and greeting with a handshake or a hug, knowing people's names and knowing what they like, what they had last time they were in our tavern, their favorite kind of beer, their favorite whiskey they might like to drink," he said.
Chipotle shrimp tacos with Chef L.B.
Chef L.B with Publix Apron Cooking School, which offers both weekday and weekend classes, walked through an easy chipotle shrimp taco recipe that can be customized to fit your palate.
He started by adding a garlic siracha seasoning to the shrimp, mixing it around and placing about six to seven shrimp on double tortillas. The tortillas were precooked on the stove for 10 seconds on each side.
Everything came together quite simply after that. He added red onion, "queso fresco" or fresh cheese, salsa verde, avocado and cilantro.
"That seasoning is fantastic," said host Anthony Rodriguez, who is co-founder and producing artistic director of the Aurora Theatre in Lawrenceville. "It's not too hot, it's not too spicy. The salsa verde comes through really, really well. That queso fresco really makes the dish sing."
All about peaches at McCray's Tavern
Think "light, flavorful and refreshing." That's how Rodriguez described the summer spring peach salad from McCray's Tavern, located in downtown Lawrenceville.
For this salad, Chef Elijah brought together grilled peaches, fresh spinach, frisée lettuce, smoked almonds, goat cheese and a peach vinaigrette made from scratch. The vinaigrette is made using peach simple syrup with peach schnapps and adding water and sugar. After letting it cook for four to five minutes, let it cool and then follow with oil, dijon, salt and pepper to taste.
Chef Elijah put all of these items in a bowl and dressed the salad. However, he said you don't necessarily have to use peaches. You may use any seasonal fruits you have on hand, including strawberries and blueberries.
"[It's] a great summer dish for you to have on your patio if you're grilling out one night," Rodriguez said.
Craft cocktail at Local Republic
Local Republic is a new American restaurant located in Lawrenceville that specializes in a fresh made-from-scratch kitchen and full craft cocktails wine and more.
Kyla shares how to make an Is The Word Cocktail using three diffierent types of rum. She begins with about half an ounce of Plantation Dark, which has been aged in cognac barrels, giving it a deeper, more intense flavor than a white rum. She then followed with Plantation Three Star, also aged in cognac barrells but not nearly as long, and Plantation Old Fashioned Traditional Dark.
The Plantation O.F.T.D. is significantly higher in alcohol level. She finished it off with Bruto Americano, an ounce and a half of pineapple juice to give it a creamy mouth feel, aquafaba which is water from cooked legumes. Aquafaba is used as a vegan egg white to make the drink frothy on top. Kyla then topped it with Peychaud's Bitters and began to dry shake it, meaning shaking it without ice. After that, she added ice and shook it some more.
Once ready, Kyla pour the drink into a strainer and into a glass, allowing the foam to come to the top before serving. But since all of this can be done from the comfort of your home, Rodriguez said you can "experiment to your heart's desire."
Everyone's invited to EDee's Place
Nothing goes better with barbecue ribs than some coleslaw.
EDee's Place BBQ is located in Dacula. Along with serving barbecue, it caters and hosts a variety of events from comedy nights to karaoke. The atmosphere, Rodriguez said, is warm and inviting, which was the goal all along. Eddy said he wanted it to feel like "mamma's kitchen."
"That's what she taught us," Eddy said. "She taught us hey when people come in treat them just like family. So when you come in - brother, cousin, sister, nephew, something - you're a part of the family."
For the coleslaw recipe, which falls on the sweeter side, all you need is cabbage, purple cabbage, and carrots for both color and flavor. Then pour the sauce, consisting of mayonnaise, plain white vinegar, salt and pepper, and "lots" of sugar.
"It reminds you of that old school cooking," Eddy said.
Small taste of the world in Buford
Chef Rico and Chef Jen show you how to make a classic shrimp and grits with red-eye gravy, a homage to southern hospitality.
With your pre-cooked gouda grits to the side, start by heating up some house-smoked tasso ham that's been cured and rubbed down with a house blend of spices. You can also use bacon or country ham, but tasso ham makes a world of a difference in terms of flavor.
"It's magic in your mouth," Chef Jen said. "It is the best version of a nice, fatty bacon but with some really good smoke and spice to it. It's a little spicy, but it's just going to fit in real nice with that shrimp."
Once the ham is warmed up, add diced onion, celery, red pepper and fresh cut okra to thicken the gravy. Follow by pouring fresh coffee to deglaze and add butter to give it a nice, velvety consistency. It will also serve to lock in the sauce.
The most important step, however, is to cook to taste. Add as much spice or as a little coffee as you'd like. Once the gracy is ready, pour over shrimp and grits and enjoy.
Want more from Good Taste?
Another edition will be aired next Thursday at 7 p.m. Sign up at GoodTasteGwinnett.com for a VIP package and be entered to win prizes.
