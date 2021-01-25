Fireball Whisky lovers will love these chicken wings

Fireball Whisky lovers have a new chicken wing flavor to try, thanks to Smokey Bones. The restaurant and its pick-up and delivery brand The Wing Experience recently debuted the new flavor, which will be available for a limited time only.
Called Dragon Wings, the wings feature agave syrup, honey hot wing sauce, sweet N’ sour, ground cinnamon, ground cayenne and Fireball Whisky.
"The wings taste like a shot of Fireball with the heat found from spicy wings," the restaurant company says.
“Our culinary team continues to bring new and unique flavors to our menu you can’t find from other wing brands,” said Smokey Bones CEO James O’Reilly. “The Dragon Wings are another limited time menu item for our guests to try something new and special that combine two things we all love: whisky and wings!”
The Wing Experience is available for pick up or delivery through The Wing Experience website. Smokey Bones is available for dine-in and online ordering for pick-up and contactless curbside. Both entities are located at the Mall of Georgia.
Wings are available for order as jumbo bone-in traditional wings, smoked jumbo wings or crispy boneless wings. For more information, visit thewingx.com and Smokeybones.com.
