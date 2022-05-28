Cuts Steakhouse opening in Suwanee this July

One of downtown Atlanta’s most popular steakhouses will soon stake its claim in Gwinnett County.
Muzo Saritas, who owns and operates Cuts Steakhouse on Andrew Young International Boulevard, said he plans to launch a second Cuts on July 5 in Suwanee in the old Tilted Kilt Pub & Eatery location on Satellite Boulevard.
After previously running Cedar Creek Grill in Duluth, Saritas — who has been in the restaurant business in metro Atlanta since 1999 — said bringing Cuts to Suwanee was a no-brainer.
“There’s new growth there and I live about two miles from the new restaurant,” he said. “I love the place and enjoy the area. I think the Suwanee area really needs good restaurants and we can elevate it with what we have.
“I am a bit biased, but I think we have the most beautiful restaurant in Georgia — it’s very chic and very modern. We wanted to bring downtown Atlanta to Suwanee and I think we’ve accomplished that and more.”
A native of Turkey who has lived in the Atlanta area for some three decades, Saritas said he and his wife Liza decided to delay the opening of the new Cuts in order to bring family members to Georgia from war-torn Ukraine.
“We’ve been working on this location for three years,” said Saritas, who has also owned and operated the Mediterranean-centric restaurant Truva in Virginia Highlands for the last 11 years. “We were going to open earlier but we’re helping some family members to get out of Ukraine and that’s why it’s taken us a little longer to open.
“My wife has a sister who has a 4-year-old and they’re trapped in Russian-occupied Ukraine. She can’t get out because her passport is a Ukrainian passport … We’re going to Europe this summer to get her. We’ve got her set up to come here until the Ukrainians take back their country.”
Saritas said that the Cuts menu in Atlanta — which opened eight years ago — and the Cuts menu in Suwanee would be about 70% the same, but there will be some noticeable differences between the two.
“Our wine menu is more extensive than downtown and our chef has just arrived from Argentina and he’s really incredible with the meat when we did a tasting two months ago, and he wants to add more seafood to it,” he said.
Saritas added that he expects he’ll be spending most of his time at the new restaurant since it’s so close to his residence.
“Suwanee is generated to be our main restaurant,” he said. “We are going to be here more. We have more than 230 employees and I’ve been in this business long enough to manage both.”
The Cuts restaurant in Suwanee will have between 45 and 55 employees, Sarita added.
For more information, visit www.cutsatlanta.com.
