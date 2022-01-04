'Adjusting and adapting' — Amid tough times Food Network star Willie Degel continues to open new restaurants

Although his businesses have not been immune from the ravages of COVID, iconic restauranteur Willie Degel has still continued to grow his brand in metro Atlanta, most notably in Gwinnett County.
Food Safety News reported earlier this year that some 110,000 dining establishments have shuttered in the wake of the pandemic, but the Food Network star has opened three new metro eateries in the last year, including Uncle Jack’s Tavern, which made its debut in late November on South Clayton Street in downtown Lawrenceville.
“It’s been a tough road,” said Degel, who also owns Uncle Jack’s Meat House locations in Duluth and Peachtree Corners and Uncle Jack’s on Canton Street in Roswell. “Staffing is very tough. Finding furniture, equipment and appliances is very tough. In the last six months, a lot of people are gouging and increasing you everywhere they can and using every excuse to try and take as much money from you with this inflation.
“You have to be adjusting and adapting to everything that’s going on. You’ve got to have your boots on the ground and you’ve got to be sharp … I’m paying more for everything.”
Uncle Jack’s Tavern, a spin on the neighborhood tavern, is the largest of Degel’s Georgia bistros, with seating for about 300, including an outdoor beer garden that seats around 125. Degel said that Jack’s Tavern “is all about comfort food,” with a menu that boasts the popular and moderately priced Willie’s Plates, which change daily but often feature ribs, chicken pot pie, meatloaf and fish and chips (paired with suggested libations). There’s also plenty of other epicurean entries, including steaks, salmon and burgers.
“Uncle Jack’s Tavern is a new concept for me,” he said. “When I grew up in Pennsylvania, every summer we would go to this place in the country and it had a big wooden rectangle bar and everybody knew your name. It was something I always wanted to do – it was always a part of my vision.”
While Degel admits he’s like everybody else in his industry in terms of trying to staff his restaurants, the fact remains that his metro Atlanta properties employ close to 250 people, and he hopes to increase that number soon.
“If we were running and open seven days a week in all four locations, (employee numbers) would move up,” he said. “We could push the throttle more and we would go at least past 300 (employees). I take pride in coming to this state and being able to employ so many people.”
Although he said he’s taking a step back from his previous growth mode, Degel said he’s got another restaurant idea he’s itching to launch – Bar Jack.
“I want to do a Bar Jack’s concept,” he said. “I want a concept that is smaller and would work off the Beltline or near the Braves stadium that’s more like a cool dive-bar concept with small plates and fun. I want to have a brand for every style and today the cool dive-bar look and concept … will be cool and fun with great music and energy. I always had a vision of doing a place like that.”
For more information about Uncle Jack’s Tavern in Lawrenceville, visit www.unclejackstavern.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.