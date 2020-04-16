Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake are quarantine communicating.
It's been 18 years since their breakup, but Spears chose Timberlake's song, "Filthy," to dance to while at home.
"This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days!!!!!" she wrote on Instagram. "As you can see I'm not really dancing folks ...... I'm just very bored ... PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago ...... but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT ... Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD ... !!!!!!"
Timberlake loved it, posting a crying-laughing emoji, followed by three praising hands.
Spears' followers couldn't get enough, with one fan writing, "Britney with a POST makes everyone talk because she is a legend. @justintimberlake A collaboration between them would be the most iconic thing in the world. I need this I love you."
Another commented, "omg Britney shouting out Justin is the content we all need right now."
The two, who once wore matching all denim outfits to an awards show in 2001, dated from 1999 until 2002.
