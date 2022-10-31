Areas of patchy fog early. Partly cloudy skies. High 72F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Mainly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: November 1, 2022 @ 1:12 am
Lee Ji Han, a Korean actor and K-pop singer, was among the more than 150 victims who died during a crowd surge at a Halloween celebration in Seoul over the weekend, his management announced.
Lee's management agency 935 Entertainment confirmed the news to Korean media on Sunday. The outlet reported that Lee was 24.
On Instagram, 935 Entertainment wrote that it was "heartbroken" to share the "sad news," calling the performer "a precious family member."
"I would like to express my heartfelt condolences to the family members who are in deep grief," the statement continued.
Lee was a competitor on the second season of the Korean singing competition "Produce 101." He made his acting debut in the 2019 web drama "Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day."
At least 154 people have been confirmed dead, with many more injured, after a crowd surge during Halloween festivities on Friday night in a small alleyway in the Itaewon district of Seoul.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared a period of national mourning, prompting several entertainment shows to suspend airing, according to CNN Philippines.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Get Gwinnett Daily Post contests, promotions, special deals and more delivered to your email inbox.
Sign up for Gwinnett Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Gwinnett County sprinkled with recipes.
Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day.
Keep up with local events in Gwinnett County. Find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox every Monday and Friday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in Gwinnett County.
Get news alerts and breaking stories from the Gwinnett Daily Post delivered to your email inbox.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the Gwinnett Daily Post e-edition delivered directly to your email inbox every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday morning.
Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented