Leadership Gwinnett recently announced the appointment of four new members of its Foundation Board.
Scott Haggard, Lanier Levett, Charlotte Nash and Stephen Pereira have joined the board. The Foundation Board of Directors is responsible for the overall governance and well-being of the organization. This working board maintains the organization’s vision, mission and core values as well as provides strategic direction and fiscal health.
“Leadership Gwinnett is recognized as a model across the region, state, and nation for its innovative and effective approach to engaging leaders in the community, and rightly so,” Haggard said. “Being involved with Leadership Gwinnett has been one of the highlights of my professional career."
Haggard is a Gwinnett County native with deep experience and relationships across the region and state. He currently serves as Director of Government and External Affairs for three state transportation authorities: the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority (ATL), State Road and Tollway Authority (SRTA), and Georgia Regional Transportation Authority (GRTA), where he manages government affairs and external strategic relationships of the state’s mobility organization.
Levett is a fourth-generation funeral home and crematory owner operator. He serves as the Chief Operations Officer for the largest independently owned and operated African American funeral home in the Southeast. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home is a family business that was founded in Scottdale, Georgia in 1980.
Nash’s career with Gwinnett County spans almost four decades, first as a staff member and, most recently, as Chairman of the Board of Commissioners. She has been active in multiple civic and governmental organizations at the local, regional, and state level. Her roles have included board member for the Atlanta Regional Commission, board chair for the Metropolitan North Georgia Water Planning District, and President of the Association of County Commissioners of Georgia (ACCG). She currently serves on the board for the ATL, the regional transit authority.
Nash graduated from Leadership Gwinnett’s first class in 1986.
Pereira is a partner at the law firm of Thompson, Sweeny, Kinsinger & Pereira, a firm built on its commitment to and relationships with the Gwinnett County community. Representing the Gwinnett County Board of Education, The Gwinnett Water and Sewer Authority, the Gwinnett Hospital Authority and the Cities of Duluth, Lawrenceville, Sugar Hill and Grayson, the firm has long history of helping local governments with their legal needs.
