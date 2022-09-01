Ahead of her debut as Fanny Brice in the first Broadway revival of "Funny Girl," Lea Michele discussed her nerves about returning to the stage, accusations of creating a toxic environment on "Glee" and, yes, the baseless internet rumor that she's illiterate.

Michele is replacing Beanie Feldstein in the leading role (originated by Barbra Streisand in Tony-nominated and Oscar-winning turns). In a new interview with the New York Times, she nodded to the controversy around her casting and Feldstein's abrupt exit from the show.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.