The newest restaurant in Peachtree Corners' growing Town Center district is set to open its doors to the public this week and it will mark a milestone for the eatery.
Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar announced it will hold the grand opening for its Peachtree Corners restaurant — which will be the dining chain's first location in Georgia — Wednesday morning. A ribbon cutting is set for 10:30 a.m. with local officials and the restaurant, which is located at 5224 Peachtree Parkway, will officially open its doors to customers at 11 a.m.
“We are thrilled to join the Peachtree Corners community and bring our style of hospitality and delicious food to the neighborhood,” Lazy Dog founder and CEO Chris Simms said.
“The team, the guests, and the community are the reason why we do what we do – to offer a dining experience that feels like family. We are excited to open our doors and introduce ourselves to the community.”
In addition to a ribbon cutting before doors open to the public, Lazy Dog officials said the restaurant will be hosting private fundraising events to benefit Habitat for Humanity as part of its pre-opening festivities.
Lazy Dog's design is intended to evoke the feeling of dining in the Rocky Mountains with a large fireplace, a chandelier made from Aspen logs, a ledge stone, wood accents, artwork designed to showcase Wyoming and what restaurant officials describe as "cozy seating options."
It will also have multiple flat screen TV so diners can watch sporting events while they eat. There is also a dog-friendly patio area where visitors can pick food for their dogs from a special menu.
It serves made from scratch meals, a daily happy hour, late-night offerings, seasonal dishes, handcrafted cocktails and dishes such as: bacon wrapped bison meatloaf, campfire pot roast; wok-fired calamari; seared ahi tuna salad; a housemade butter cake; Cowgirl cheese dip and pretzels; shrimp and grits; wild boar chili with indigo cornbread fries; Nashville hot portobello; lamb barbacoa tacos; burgers; salads; sandwiches; and a variety of desserts.