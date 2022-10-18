Lawyers for George Floyd's daughter draft cease-and-desist letter to Kanye West

Lawyers for George Floyd's daughter have drafted a cease-and-desist letter to Kanye West. West made controversial comments about the death of George Floyd in a podcast earlier this week.

 Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Roxie Washington, acting on behalf of her daughter with the late George Floyd, has retained attorneys after Kanye West made a claim about fentanyl and Floyd's death.

The artist, designer and entrepreneur, who has changed his name to Ye, spoke about Floyd's death during a recent episode of the podcast "Drink Champs."

