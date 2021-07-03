For the past 15 years, no matter where they were, Maryjane Phillips and her family have traveled to Lawrenceville's Prelude to the Fourth to honor the men and women who serve in the U.S. Military.
As Phillips watched her three grandchildren play in the sand again Friday night while the sun set behind her, her hat flashed red, white and blue. Electric Avenue sang popular songs from the '80s in the background.
“This has always been the most magnificent fireworks display we have ever been to and so I want my little ones to know about this every year," she said.
Phillips was among thousands of people sprawled on the Lawrenceville Lawn Friday night waiting to see the city's expanded fireworks display.
When her youngest son was growing up, Phillips said they also celebrated his birthday at the Prelude to the Fourth since his birthday falls on July 3. And because her son is special needs, he would think that all of the fireworks and the people were there just for him. So the event has always meant a lot to the Phillips family.
"Look at how many people gave their lives and the due diligence that it took for us to get our freedom," Phillips said. "Look at what it took for us to get from another nation just to here to start to get our freedom. The way we can appreciate that is by giving honor to those who not only fought for our freedom but keep fighting to keep our freedom. I think it pays to honor them by coming here."
Monica Jasmine-Nunez and her friend Erin Evans arrived a few hours into the event all decked out in glow sticks, star-shaped sunglasses and light-up headbands. Coming from a military family, Jasmine-Nunez said the Fourth of July is one of her favorite holidays.
"I'm talking about dropping tears every time we hear the National Anthem," Jasmine-Nunez said. "This is just one of those holidays that's always been a staple for our family and friends. It's a chance for all of us to get together, not to mention to watch the fireworks!"
Before finding a spot on the lawn, the two friends stopped by several food trucks offering a diversity of flavors. Some of the food trucks at the event included Soul Trucking Good, 6Pack Subs Vietnamese Cuisine, Yaardi Eats and Spice the Americas.
D's Sweetz and Treatz Owner Daniella Terrell said events like the Prelude to the Fourth help small and local businesses get exposure. Her business is based in Lawrenceville.
"It helps me a lot because I'm a mobile business, so I only go to events," Terrell said. "This helps me grow a lot. We are a family-owned business that serves Italian ice straight out of New Jersey. It's shipped from Jersey, it's the original ice cream. People love it."
The lines for the food trucks weaved their way around each other in the parking lot throughout the five-hour event, and by around 8 p.m. some even started running out of food. Meanwhile, other musical acts before the fireworks show included Timothy Miller, who sang "God Bless America," the 116th Army Band and Riley Beiderer.
Lawrenceville Community Relations Director Melissa Hardegree said the annual Prelude the Fourth event is truly a gift to the community.
"After a disappointing COVID-related cancellation of our 2020 fireworks, we are beyond thrilled with the success of last night’s event," Hardegree said Saturday morning. "Everywhere I walked throughout Downtown Lawrenceville, I saw families and friends enjoying themselves, music, food, fun and fireworks. It was a great return to a beloved community event.”
