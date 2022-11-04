The city of Lawrenceville will host its second Harvest fest on Nov. 12 and the event will feature live entertainment along with traditional fall festival activities.
Harvest Fest will feature four musical artists, ranging from jazz and R&B to indie and alternative.
Visitors can shop the farmer’s market filled with local artisans and enjoy treats from a variety of food vendors. For the kids there will be trackless train rides, a petting zoo and a pumpkin painting station.
The event runs from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the Lawrenceville Lawn.
The musical acts include:
♦ Blair Crimmins, a multi-instrumentalist on guitar, banjo, and piano who writes songs and arrangements for a classic New Orleans-style horn section consisting of trumpet, clarinet, and trombone.
♦ Gavin Turek, a versatile entertainer whose music blends ’70s funk-inspired R&B with poignant, honest lyrics.
♦ Rozzi, who has blossomed to become one of the next big pop sensations. Her latest release, Berry, features her smoky, full-bodied vocals, with songs that move seamlessly from upbeat pop, funk, and R&B to low-key acoustic ballads.
♦ Post Animal formed in 2014, began touring in 2017, released their debut album in 2018, and recently released their second album in 2020. The band has an affinity for slick riffs, pop hooks and psychedelic tendencies.
