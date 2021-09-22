Fall is in the air and the city of Lawrenceville has added a new event to celebrate.
The city announced this week that it will host its inaugural Harvest Fest on Nov. 6 at the Lawrenceville Lawn. The event includes music from four country acts as well as "fun and games for kids and festive fall activities for the whole family" city officials said.
Runaway Jane is the event's headliner, and Lainey Wilson will also perform in addition to Kat & Alex and Dirty Grass Soul. In addition to the music, city officials said there will be hayrides around the square, a petting zoo, a pumpkin painting station and a variety of food vendors.
Lawrenceville officials said Runaway Janet is "sass, heartbreak and reinvention." The trio plays a fiery bluegrass style of music and has opened for country superstars such as Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Luke Bryan and Carrie Underwood.
Wilson recently scored her first country radio hit with “Things A Man Oughta Know” as well as an opening slot on Jason Aldean’s Back In The Saddle tour.
Kat & Alex is a husband and wife duo who have appeared on "American Idol." And Dirty Grass Soul brings a sound that Lawrenceville officials said "falls somewhere between country, bluegrass and southern rock & roll reminiscent of acts like The Charlie Daniels Band and The Marshall Tucker Band."
The event is scheduled for 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.