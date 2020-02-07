A short film about a sci-fi superhero comic book series that was filmed in Lawrenceville was released on Saturday.
The 7-10-minute film called “Ulterior” was written and directed by Lawrenceville resident Terrence Hancock. He said he decided to shoot it in Lawrenceville because he has “always loved the area.”
But in addition to shooting the project locally, it also features local actors like Bobby Hardin Jr., Fred Galyean, Jean Duchine and Andrew Vilar.
“As the author of the comic and screenplay, it was amazing to see the book come to life,” Hancock said.
The comic book series the film is based on is called “True Man of Honor.” The story is based around the protagonist, Jason George, who, as a teenager, is dealing with the loss of his mother and abandonment by his father.
“He goes through the typical growing pains that any teenager faces today,” Hancock said. “Feelings of personal doubt, peer pressure, loneliness, pain and tragic loss are all of the emotions that fuel him to not only want to be a better person, but also help him understand who he is in the present and who he wishes to become in the future. Throughout it all, he overcomes his fears and decides what’s best for him concerning his maturation process.”
Hancock said what makes the film unique is that it takes a deeper look into a hero’s family dynamic and the hero’s own internal struggles.
“We all know what it takes to be a hero,” Hancock said, “but what if the hero doesn’t? How does he overcome that? Will he ever overcome that? I, for one, am a huge fan of Marvel and DC. I grew up on comic books and films of this genre. If anyone is as big of a fan as I am, then you will enjoy this type of film as well.”
Hancock said he looks forward to extending the story into a full feature film in the near future. In the meantime, the short film will be available on YouTube, Facebook and www.tmhcomics.com free of charge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.